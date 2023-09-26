Canada Green Building Council launches free low-carbon training program

Sept. 26, 2023 – The Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC) has partnered with industry associations to develop free low-carbon skills training for the Canadian building sector. The Low Carbon Training Program is designed to equip professionals working in construction with a common language and understanding of low-carbon strategies and solutions.

Partially funded by the Government of Canada and provided to the industry at no cost, the Low Carbon Training Program was developed by CAGBC in partnership with the Canadian Construction Association, Climate Risk Institute, Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, Building Owners and Managers Association, and the Real Property Association of Canada in consultation with leaders in the Canadian building sector.

According to a study led by CAGBC and Delphi Group, current investments from the government and industry will significantly expand Canada’s green building economy with projections of $150B in GDP and 1.5 million jobs by 2030.

A series of CAGBC workforce studies conducted in 2019 and 2020 found that technical skills alone will not close the skills gap. The research underscored the need to establish a deeper understanding of the role of carbon in building design, construction and operation and to ensure stronger collaboration and communication among project teams and trades.

The curriculum is designed to encompasses the fundamental principles of low-carbon building that can be applied to new construction and building retrofits.

Spanning over five modules, the courses will cover topics including the business case for low-carbon building and retrofits and how carbon is being considered and measured by evolving codes and regulations during the life cycle of a building, from planning and design to construction and building maintenance and operation.

Courses in the Low Carbon Training Program will begin to roll out in October and will be available for free through to March 31, 2024, and do not require any previous training in sustainability.