Canada invests in opportunities for persons with disabilities in the workplace

Aug. 30, 2023 – The Government of Canada has announced an additional $73 million in funding under the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities (OF) to support 31 projects that organizations across Canada will launch this year.

This funding is in addition to $118 million announced in June 2023 to support 60 projects, which brings the Government’s total investment under the OF 2022 call for proposals to approximately $191 million.

The OF aims to bring together employers and employees with disabilities, to increase the participation of working-aged persons with disabilities in the workforce. The objective of the program is to assist persons with disabilities to prepare for, obtain and keep employment, advance in their careers, or become self-employed.

Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, made this announcement at the YMCA Cape Breton in Sydney, Nova Scotia, who received $1.19 million in funding under the OF to assist persons with disabilities who face barriers to employment in Cape Breton and the Antigonish County. The organization will connect individuals who self-identify as persons with disabilities to subsidized employment and self-employment opportunities, supporting them through skills training, digital literacy and skills development that are required for positions in the region. Program participants will also have access to an entire host of services including, employment support, career counselling, and referral services to external agencies assisting in areas such as mental health and addictions disorders.