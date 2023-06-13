Canada launches new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents

June 13, 2023 – The Government of Canada is building an immigration system that is designed to help address labour needs and strengthen French communities.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the first-ever launch of category-based selection for Canada’s flagship economic immigration management system, Express Entry. Category-based selection will allow Canada to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents with specific skills, training or language ability. Further details on the timing of invitations for individual categories and how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year, category-based selection invitations will focus on candidates who have a strong French language proficiency or work experience in healthcare; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions; trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors; transport, or; agriculture and agri-food.

“Category-based selection will make Express Entry more responsive to Canada’s changing economic and labour market needs, while building on the high human capital approach that has been a hallmark of Canada’s successful economic immigration system,” states a press release.