Canada’s first 3D printed home

May 3, 2023 – Huntsman Building Solutions (HBS), Nidus3D, Great Northern Insulation (GNI), and Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex have recently completed the first 3D printed homes in Canada.

This project will aim to provide affordable housing to those at risk of homelessness and elevate members of the community through The Bridge Youth Resource Centre. Four units have been built and certified, with designs focused on accessibility and net-zero emissions. The four-plex housing features a kitchen and living space, a bathroom with mechanicals, and a bedroom that suits one to two individuals.

The project began in 2021, when Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex partnered with the University of Windsor, Great Northern Insulation (GNI), Huntsman Building Solutions (HBS) and Nidus3D, among others, to research and develop the first 3D printed homes for residential use in Canada.

Huntsman Building Solutions used closed-cell pour-in-place foam ‘PIP Foam 250’.

“Using an insulation product that can be more than just insulation, and provide an air and vapour barrier, as well as weather resistance, means less products are required for the construction process. This translates to lowered costs, construction times, as well as lowered environmental impact,” states a press release.

This project was funded by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Innovation Fund.