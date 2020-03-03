Canadian Contractor 2020 truck preview, Part II

March 3, 2020 by Mario Cywinski

Part I of this special feature is here.

GENERAL MOTORS

Chevrolet Silverado

After being all-new for 2019 model year, the 2020 model gets a new 3.0L turbocharged inline-six diesel engine that offers 277hp and 460 ft/lbs of torque, with maximum towing for four-wheel-drive models of 4,218kg and maximum payload of 848.2kg. A 10-speed automatic transmission is now available on 5.3L V-8 models. Silverado will also receive available 15 camera views and adaptive cruise control with camera.

Chevrolet Colorado

Carrying over into 2020, Chevrolet has announced an all-new Colorado to come for the 2021 model year. It will offer updated lower fascia, front skid plates, and centre bars, new logos, embossed tailgate, and unique looks for each trim. The ZR2 model will feature a lettered Chevrolet front fascia.

GMC Sierra HD

As both the GMC Sierra HD and the Chevrolet Silverado HD are all-new for 2020 and share many changes, we will focus on the GMC model to avoid repetition. The Sierra HD features an all-new design that makes it taller, longer, larger and with a longer wheelbase. Redesigned lighting is prominent as headlights, taillights, fog lights, roof marker lights and DRLs are all available in LED. Additionally, the grille is larger and hood scoops are more functional.

In the back, cargo bed volume is improved, 12 corner tie-downs are included, a 120v power outlet is available, cargo bed steps are new (in addition to the current corner steps), and the MultiPro tailgate, which debuted on the Sierra in 2019 is available on HD models

Technology is also front and centre, as GMC’s ProGrade Trailering system is now available on HD models, as is an available 15 camera views. Additional technologies include an automatic electric parking brake, park grade hold assist, and tow/haul mode that stays on for the next time the vehicle is turned on (up to four hours).

Power wise, Sierra HD now offers a 10-speed automatic transmission on its 6.6L turbocharged diesel engine that outputs 445hp and 910 ft/lbs of torque.

An AT4 off-road version is also added for 2020.

Other vehicles

General Motors also offers two full-size vans, GMC Savana and Chevrolet Express. GMC Sierra models also receive the 3.0L diesel engine as all-new for 2020. GMC Canyon sees the addition of AT4 off-road variant for 2020. A max towing capacity of 13,607 kg is expected.

JEEP

GladiatorAll-new for 2020, the Jeep Gladiator is the newest member of the mid-size pick-up truck market. It brings Jeep’s off-road pedigree, so when it is driven off the main road — something that many contractors, job site workers, and others do on a daily basis — it doesn’t miss a beat. It has a wheelbase of 3,487 millimetres, a five-foot cargo box (1,531 millimetres with the tailgate closed), and towing capacity of 1,814kg to 3,469kg (depending on how its equipped).

Power for the Gladiator comes from the Pentastar 3.6L V-6 with 285 hp and 260 ft/lbs of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission. A 3.0L diesel engine will also be available and offer 260 hp and 442 ft/lbs of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The vehicle is available with trailer sway control, the cargo box offers standard cargo lights, dampened tailgate, tie-down loops, and optional spray-in bedliner and roll-up tonneau cover.

Three sizes of FCA’s uConnect system are available, a standard five-inch screen, a seven-inch, and an 8.4-inch model. The instrument cluster comes with a standard 3.5-inch screen or an optional seven-inch.

Gladiator is available in Sport, Overland and Rubicon models.

MERCEDES-BENZ

Sprinter

All-new for 2019, the Sprinter sees minor changes to packages and available equipment for the 2020 model year. All crew vans now come standard with wood floor with six d-rings; rear window defroster, storage compartment with net in rear doors, and windows in rear doors; satellite radio now available on all models; and all cargo models now offer a full window package.

Sprinter comes outfitted with a V-6 diesel engine that provides 325 ft/lbs of torque and 188 hp mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, a four-cylinder gas engine provides 258 ft/lbs of torque and 188hp and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Four body types are available (cargo, crew, passenger and cab chassis), two roof heights (standard and high), three wheelbases (144”, 170” and 170” EXT), three rear wheel types (single, super single, or dual), and standard rear-wheel drive and available 4×4.

Metris

Mercedes-Benz Canada also offers a smaller mid-size van, Metris. The Metris is available in both cargo and passenger variants. In addition to new colour, wheel and equipment options, the Metris receives a new instrument cluster design as standard for 2020.

The third and final part of this series will run shortly.