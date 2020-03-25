Canadian Contractor 2020 truck preview, Part III

March 25, 2020 by Mario Cywinski

Part I of this special feature is here and Part II is here.

NISSAN

Titan

For 2020, Nissan has updated the exterior styling of the Titan, which it dubs the Powerful Warrior design. The new design now offers a unique grille for each of its three trim levels, PRO-4X and Platinum grades now offer standard new headlights, LED DRLs, and available LED fog lights. The bed now has all-LED lighting with four light sources, also the rear of the Titan now has LED lighting. The exterior changes also include an updated front bumper, fog lights, badging and wheel designs.

On the interior, Titan now offers an available nine-inch touchscreen (an eight-inch screen is standard) as part of its integrated command centre, which also includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi router (subscription required). A seven-inch driver information display is also included. With a new NissanConnect on the 2020 Titan, it now has over-the-air software updates.

For 2020, Nissan has also updated its 5.6L V-8 engine, which now offers 400 hp and 413 ft/lbs of torque, and is mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission. Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology is now standard on all Titan models. It offers: automatic emergency braking (with pedestrian detection), blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, automatic high beams rear emergency braking.

The larger Titan XD model shares the updates of the smaller Titan. It will now be offered in a crew cab body with a 6.5’ bed and four-wheel-drive as the only configuration available in SV, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve trims.

Other vehicles

Nissan offers two cargo van options. NV full-size cargo van now has navigation package standard on SV models. While the mid-size NV200 van has a new seven-inch colour touchscreen display unit on S and SV trims with NissanConnect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with satellite radio and Bluetooth, iPod Interface, and USB inputs. A mid-size pick-up, the Frontier is also still available.

RAM

1500

Introduced as an all-new model in 2019, for 2020 a diesel engine is added to the lineup. The 3.0L EcoDiesel V-6 engine offers 260 hp and 480 ft/lbs of torque, and has a towing capacity of 5,697 kilograms (12,560lbs). It joins the 3.6L eTorque Pentastar V-6 with 305hp and 269 ft/lbs of torque; and the 5.7L HEMI V-8 (with or without eTorque) outputting 395hp and 410 ft/lbs of torque.

Added for 2020 is a Night Edition model that offers monochromatic design with black wheels (22” on Laramie, 20” on Big Horn), black badging, and a variety of colour options. The Rebel model offers a Black Appearance package with black wheels, black skid plate, and a black interior (red is optional). It now has a safety package with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.

2500 Heavy Duty

For 2020, the HD models also get a new Night Edition, with similar options. Ram also adds lane keeping and adaptive steering as available equipment on all trims. Additionally, trailer tire pressure monitoring and blind spot monitoring (including coverage for trailer) are added, as is an auxiliary camera system that can have two cameras added. Crew cab with eight-foot bed now comes standard with an 187L fuel tank. Colour and wheel changes also occur.

Other models

Ram also offers two van models, ProMaster and ProMaster City, both carryover into 2020 with minimal changes.

TOYOTA

Tacoma

The mid-size Tacoma see incremental changes for 2020, with all models now offering Toyota Connected Services Audio with seven- or eight-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Some models get multi terrain view monitor and birds eye view monitor; TRD Pro models get new colours and features; while other trim levels get equipment updates.

Tacoma is available with a 3.5L V-6 engine with 278hp and 265 ft/lbs of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, with a six-speed manual transmission available on several TRD models. Access cab and double cab are available in 4×4 configuration.

Toyota Safety Sense P is standard on all Tacoma models. It offers adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and automatic emergency braking (with pedestrian detection).

All 4×2 and four-cylinder models are discontinued for 2020.

Tundra

The Tundra full-size pick-up is a carryover for 2020, with Connected Services Audio offered just like with the Tacoma. It also comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense P. Added for 2020 is a Premium trim for TRD Sport and Off-road models. It offers premium audio with a remote and has embedded navigation with destination assist, leather seat cladding and leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and a spray-in bed liner. Also, for 2020 is standard Smart Key with push button start on TRD Sport/Off Road trims and above.