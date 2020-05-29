Canadian Contractor Covid-19 Central
By Patrick Flannery
Read all our latest news about how the pandemic is affecting our industry
With the Covid-19 pandemic now dominating our daily lives, Canadian Contractor will devote this space to links to all our updates on the situation as it pertains to the contracting industry.
We’ll be adding to this content every weekday for the foreseeable future and urge our readers to provide pertinent updates to keep us apprised of how things are playing out on the front lines.
Covid-19 and contractors, April 30 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 29 news roundup
Covid-19: The view from Edmonton
Covid-19 update from British Columbia
CGBC sees silver lining in pandemic
Covid-19 and contractors, April 28 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 27 news roundup
Federal government announces rent relief for small businesses
Covid-19 and contractors, April 24 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 23 news roundup
Canada’s building trades unions back federal announcement
New commercial plugs painting contractors
Alberta housing market hit hard by Covid-19
Covid-19 and contractors, April 22 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 21 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 20 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 17 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 16 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 15 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 14 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 13 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 9 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 8 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 7 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 6 news roundup
RenoRun puts a positive spin on the Covid-19 crisis
Here to help: WSIB services during the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 Alert: Ontario bans new residential construction sites, while allowing “existing” sites to stay open
Covid-19 and contractors, April 3 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, April 2 news roundup
Covid-19 forces contractors to heed notice provisions
Covid-19: Understanding contractor and employee rights and obligations in BC
Covid-19 and contractors, April 1 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, March 31 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, March 30 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, March 27 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, March 26 news roundup
Covid-19 and contractors, March 25 news roundup
Covid-19 and Canadian contractors: Life after the biggest Change Order of all time
