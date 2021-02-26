Canadian contractors land several NKBA awards
By National Kitchen & Bath Association
The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) Design + Industry Awards held its annual ceremony on February 11, 2021. These awards shine a spotlight on the design professionals whose work is elevating the kitchen and bath design, building and remodeling, outdoor living and living in place industries. Each is a measure of excellence for this corner of the interior design world. NKBA CEO Bill Darcy and CSO Suzie Williford hosted the ceremonies, handing out more than 40 awards during the evening, which also included the Chairman’s Award, innovative showroom winners, and Student Design Competition winners.
Congratulations to this year’s Design Competition winners:
BEST OVERALL KITCHEN
- Summer Thornton, Principal & Interior Designer, Summer Thornton Design, LLC
Chicago
Vintage Co-op
BEST OVERALL BATH
- Shea Pumarejo, Owner & Designer, Younique Designs
San Antonio, Tex.
Dated Dud Turns Modern Master-Piece
CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN, LARGE (250 Square Feet and Over)
First Place
- Madeleine Sloback, Principal, Madeleine Design Group
Vancouver, B.C.
Ocean Park Estate
Second Place
- Blue Arnold, CMKBD, Owner, Kitchens by Request
Jarrettsville, Md.
Green
Third Place
- Sandra Diaz-Velasco, AIA, ASID, LEED AP BD+C, Principal Architect, EOLO A&I Design
Miami
Sunny Penthouse
CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN, SMALL (Under 250 Square Feet)
First Place
- Paul Knutson, Owner & Designer, Knutson Residential Design LLC
St. Paul, Minn.
Mid Mod Redux
Second Place
- Nahal Gamini, Interior Designer, Vancouver Development
Vancouver, B.C.
Beach View Kitchen
Third Place
- Mina Zeighami, Founder & Principal Designer, Azure Design Studio
Vaughan, Ontario
Doris Kitchen
TRADITIONAL KITCHEN, LARGE (250 Square Feet and Over)
First Place
- Summer Thornton, Principal & Interior Designer, Summer Thornton Design, LLC
Chicago
Vintage Co-op
Second Place
- Jennifer Stoner, Owner & Designer, Jennifer Stoner Interiors
Richmond, Va.
Charlottesville New Build
Third Place
- Mark Cayen, Design Consultant, Empire Kitchen & Bath
Calgary, Alberta
Bespoke Renovation
TRADITIONAL KITCHEN, SMALL (Under 250 Square Feet)
First Place
- Tanya Woods, AKBD, CLIPP, Owner/Designer, XStyles Bath + More
Royal Oak, Mich.
Betcha by Gallery WOW
Second Place
- Tiffany Waugh, Owner and Principal Designer, Tiffany Waugh Interiors
San Francisco
Presidio Heights
Third Place
- Reisa Pollard, Founder & Lead Designer, Beyond Beige
North Vancouver, B.C.
Lovely in Lynn Valley
CONTEMPORARY BATH, LARGE (250 Square Feet and Over)
First Place
- Shea Pumarejo, Owner & Designer, Younique Designs
San Antonio, Tex.
Dated Dud Turns Modern Master-Piece
Second Place
- Blue Arnold, CMKBD, Owner, Kitchens by Request
Jarrettsville, Md.
Mosaic
Third Place
- Laleh Shafiezadeh, Interior Designer, Teale Architecture
Newport Beach, Cali.
Rich House
CONTEMPORARY BATH, SMALL (Under 250 Square Feet)
First Place
- Sandra Diaz-Velasco, AIA, ASID, LEED AP BD+C, Principal Architect, EOLO A&I Design
Miami
Cocoplum
Second Place
- Jaque Bethke, Owner & Principal Designer, Jaque Bethke Design
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Uckun
Third Place
- Ariana Adireh, Owner & Principal, Ariana Designs LLC
Bellevue, Wash.
Small Hallway Bathroom
TRADITIONAL BATH, LARGE (250 Square Feet and Over)
First Place
- Gina D’Amore Bauerle, Partner and Interior Designer, D’Amore Interiors
Denver
What the Farmhouse
Second Place
- Blue Arnold, CMKBD, Owner, Kitchens by Request
Jarrettsville, Md.
Kallman
Third Place
- Reisa Pollard, Founder & Lead Designer, Beyond Beige
North Vancouver, B.C.
New House on Oldtown Road
TRADITIONAL BATH, SMALL (Under 250 Square Feet)
First Place
- Jaque Bethke, Owner & Principal Designer, Jaque Bethke Design
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Talmage
Second Place
- Cynthia Garten, CID, Interior Designer, Unique Techniques
El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Staying True to My Spanish Roots
Third Place
- Reisa Pollard, Founder & Lead Designer, Beyond Beige
North Vancouver, B.C.
Big Bang on Blenheim
BUILDER-REMODELER, CLAY LYON AWARD
Nahal Gamini, Interior Designer, Vancouver Development
Vancouver, B.C.
OUTDOOR KITCHEN
- Reisa Pollard, Founder & Lead Designer, Beyond Beige
North Vancouver, B.C.
Judges for the two-round competition included designers Charles R. “Rick” Beckham, CMKBD, Patricia Davis Brown, CMKBD; Katheryn W. Cowles, CKBD, CAPS, CRBC; Paula Kennedy, CMKBD, CLIPP, CACC; Nick Ritota, CKD,CBD; Cailin M. Thelen, CMKBD, and Chelsie Butler of Kitchen & Bath Business.
STUDENT DESIGN COMPETITION
Also recognized at the awards ceremony were the winners of the 2020 Student Design Competition which tasked students to design either a kitchen or bath project for an imaginary 40-something couple living in Boulder, Colo., looking to incorporate sustainable elements in their home.
Bath Winners
- First Place – Dana Hoffman, Arapahoe Community College
- Second Place –Cindy Biebl, Century College
- Third Place – Payal Thakkar, West Valley College
Kitchen Winners
- First Place – Morgan Jones, Virginia Tech
- Second Place – Cindy Biebl, Century College
- Third Place – Dana Hoffman, Arapahoe Community College
All of the winning students were awarded a scholarship prize.
INNOVATIVE SHOWROOM AWARDS
NKBA revealed the winners of its Innovative Showroom Awards, which recognize the kitchen and bath industry’s most creative, innovative and experiential showrooms in North America and the creative design professionals — architects, technology integrators, designers, furniture makers and display experts — who create outstanding environments. Congratulations to this year’s winning showrooms:
Best Brand-Specific, Non-Selling Experience
- Fisher Paykel
Costa Mesa, Calif.
Honorable Mention, Brand-Specific, Non-Selling Experience for Aesthetics
- BlueStar Café
Glenville, Illinois
Honorable Mention, Brand-Specific, Non-Selling Experience for Technology
- Middleby – Residential
Orange County, Calif.
Best Kitchen & Bath Design Showroom – Small
- Longley Kitchens
Fort Myers, Fla.
Best Kitchen & Bath Design Showroom – Medium
- Snaidero USA
New York
Unique Application Showroom (such as pop-up, mobile or virtual)
- Jaxbox (by JennAir)
Best Traditional Independent Showroom – Medium
- JTEK Home Access Design Studio
North Canton, Ohio
Best Traditional Independent Showroom – Large
- Chown Hardware
Seattle
Best Multi-Location, Multi-Brand Showroom- Large
- Trail Appliances
Surrey, B.C. (Western Canada)
Winners were determined by an advisory panel of NKBA members and showroom professionals.
- Kelly Manas, CKD, Senior Sales Designer, Signature Companies, Northern Virginia
- Jeremy Parcels, AKBD, Designer, Christopher’s Bath and Kitchens, Englewood, Colo.
- Toni Sabatino, AKBD, CLIPP Owner, Toni Sabatino Style, Northport, N.Y.
- Ellie Knips, Director of Channel Brand Marketing, Cambria, Eden Prairie, Minn.
- Shaun Ayala, Marketing Manager, Best Buy, Torrence, Calif.
CHAIRMAN’S AWARD
Also honored during the ceremony was this year’s recipient of the NKBA Chairman’s Award. Regarded as one the association’s highest honors, the NKBA Chairman’s Award was created in 2009 (originally as the President’s Award) to recognize industry leaders for their unparalleled positive impact on the NKBA and the industry. Lowe’s was the winner of the 2021 NKBA Chairman’s Award, which was presented by Allison Lowrie, NKBA Chair for 2020 and accepted by Lowe’s Executive Vice President of Merchandising, Bill Boltz. As one of the NKBA’s largest members, Lowe’s operates more than 2,200 stores in the United States and Canada. In tremendous support of the association’s initiatives in professional development across design, remodeling and skilled labor, Lowe’s committed to training associates with more than 4,000 Specialty Badges and 200 certification bundle packages. This program encourages its K&B associates to expand their professional skills, and is truly a commitment to excellence in the industry.
