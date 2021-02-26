Canadian contractors land several NKBA awards

The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) Design + Industry Awards held its annual ceremony on February 11, 2021. These awards shine a spotlight on the design professionals whose work is elevating the kitchen and bath design, building and remodeling, outdoor living and living in place industries. Each is a measure of excellence for this corner of the interior design world. NKBA CEO Bill Darcy and CSO Suzie Williford hosted the ceremonies, handing out more than 40 awards during the evening, which also included the Chairman’s Award, innovative showroom winners, and Student Design Competition winners.

Congratulations to this year’s Design Competition winners:

BEST OVERALL KITCHEN

Summer Thornton, Principal & Interior Designer, Summer Thornton Design, LLC

Chicago

Vintage Co-op

BEST OVERALL BATH

Shea Pumarejo, Owner & Designer, Younique Designs

San Antonio, Tex.

Dated Dud Turns Modern Master-Piece

CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN, LARGE (250 Square Feet and Over)

First Place

Madeleine Sloback, Principal, Madeleine Design Group

Vancouver, B.C.

Ocean Park Estate

Second Place

Blue Arnold, CMKBD, Owner, Kitchens by Request

Jarrettsville, Md.

Green

Third Place

Sandra Diaz-Velasco, AIA, ASID, LEED AP BD+C, Principal Architect, EOLO A&I Design

Miami

Sunny Penthouse

CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN, SMALL (Under 250 Square Feet)

First Place

Paul Knutson, Owner & Designer, Knutson Residential Design LLC

St. Paul, Minn.

Mid Mod Redux

Second Place

Nahal Gamini, Interior Designer, Vancouver Development

Vancouver, B.C.

Beach View Kitchen

Third Place

Mina Zeighami, Founder & Principal Designer, Azure Design Studio

Vaughan, Ontario

Doris Kitchen

TRADITIONAL KITCHEN, LARGE (250 Square Feet and Over)

First Place

Summer Thornton, Principal & Interior Designer, Summer Thornton Design, LLC

Chicago

Vintage Co-op

Second Place

Jennifer Stoner, Owner & Designer, Jennifer Stoner Interiors

Richmond, Va.

Charlottesville New Build

Third Place

Mark Cayen, Design Consultant, Empire Kitchen & Bath

Calgary, Alberta

Bespoke Renovation

TRADITIONAL KITCHEN, SMALL (Under 250 Square Feet)

First Place

Tanya Woods, AKBD, CLIPP, Owner/Designer, XStyles Bath + More

Royal Oak, Mich.

Betcha by Gallery WOW

Second Place

Tiffany Waugh, Owner and Principal Designer, Tiffany Waugh Interiors

San Francisco

Presidio Heights

Third Place

Reisa Pollard, Founder & Lead Designer, Beyond Beige

North Vancouver, B.C.

Lovely in Lynn Valley

CONTEMPORARY BATH, LARGE (250 Square Feet and Over)

First Place

Shea Pumarejo, Owner & Designer, Younique Designs

San Antonio, Tex.

Dated Dud Turns Modern Master-Piece

Second Place

Blue Arnold, CMKBD, Owner, Kitchens by Request

Jarrettsville, Md.

Mosaic

Third Place

Laleh Shafiezadeh, Interior Designer, Teale Architecture

Newport Beach, Cali.

Rich House

CONTEMPORARY BATH, SMALL (Under 250 Square Feet)

First Place

Sandra Diaz-Velasco, AIA, ASID, LEED AP BD+C, Principal Architect, EOLO A&I Design

Miami

Cocoplum

Second Place

Jaque Bethke, Owner & Principal Designer, Jaque Bethke Design

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Uckun

Third Place

Ariana Adireh, Owner & Principal, Ariana Designs LLC

Bellevue, Wash.

Small Hallway Bathroom

TRADITIONAL BATH, LARGE (250 Square Feet and Over)

First Place

Gina D’Amore Bauerle, Partner and Interior Designer, D’Amore Interiors

Denver

What the Farmhouse

Second Place

Blue Arnold, CMKBD, Owner, Kitchens by Request

Jarrettsville, Md.

Kallman

Third Place

Reisa Pollard, Founder & Lead Designer, Beyond Beige

North Vancouver, B.C.

New House on Oldtown Road

TRADITIONAL BATH, SMALL (Under 250 Square Feet)

First Place

Jaque Bethke, Owner & Principal Designer, Jaque Bethke Design

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Talmage

Second Place

Cynthia Garten, CID, Interior Designer, Unique Techniques

El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Staying True to My Spanish Roots

Third Place

Reisa Pollard, Founder & Lead Designer, Beyond Beige

North Vancouver, B.C.

Big Bang on Blenheim

BUILDER-REMODELER, CLAY LYON AWARD

Nahal Gamini, Interior Designer, Vancouver Development

Vancouver, B.C.

OUTDOOR KITCHEN

Reisa Pollard, Founder & Lead Designer, Beyond Beige

North Vancouver, B.C.

Judges for the two-round competition included designers Charles R. “Rick” Beckham, CMKBD, Patricia Davis Brown, CMKBD; Katheryn W. Cowles, CKBD, CAPS, CRBC; Paula Kennedy, CMKBD, CLIPP, CACC; Nick Ritota, CKD,CBD; Cailin M. Thelen, CMKBD, and Chelsie Butler of Kitchen & Bath Business.

STUDENT DESIGN COMPETITION

Also recognized at the awards ceremony were the winners of the 2020 Student Design Competition which tasked students to design either a kitchen or bath project for an imaginary 40-something couple living in Boulder, Colo., looking to incorporate sustainable elements in their home.

Bath Winners

First Place – Dana Hoffman, Arapahoe Community College

Second Place –Cindy Biebl, Century College

Third Place – Payal Thakkar, West Valley College

Kitchen Winners

First Place – Morgan Jones, Virginia Tech

Second Place – Cindy Biebl, Century College

Third Place – Dana Hoffman, Arapahoe Community College

All of the winning students were awarded a scholarship prize.

INNOVATIVE SHOWROOM AWARDS

NKBA revealed the winners of its Innovative Showroom Awards, which recognize the kitchen and bath industry’s most creative, innovative and experiential showrooms in North America and the creative design professionals — architects, technology integrators, designers, furniture makers and display experts — who create outstanding environments. Congratulations to this year’s winning showrooms:

Best Brand-Specific, Non-Selling Experience

Fisher Paykel

Costa Mesa, Calif.

Honorable Mention, Brand-Specific, Non-Selling Experience for Aesthetics

BlueStar Café

Glenville, Illinois

Honorable Mention, Brand-Specific, Non-Selling Experience for Technology

Best Kitchen & Bath Design Showroom – Small

Longley Kitchens

Fort Myers, Fla.

Best Kitchen & Bath Design Showroom – Medium

Snaidero USA

New York

Unique Application Showroom (such as pop-up, mobile or virtual)

Jaxbox (by JennAir)

Best Traditional Independent Showroom – Medium

JTEK Home Access Design Studio

North Canton, Ohio

Best Traditional Independent Showroom – Large

Chown Hardware

Seattle

Best Multi-Location, Multi-Brand Showroom- Large

Winners were determined by an advisory panel of NKBA members and showroom professionals.

Kelly Manas, CKD, Senior Sales Designer, Signature Companies, Northern Virginia

CKD, Senior Sales Designer, Signature Companies, Northern Virginia Jeremy Parcels , AKBD, Designer, Christopher’s Bath and Kitchens, Englewood, Colo.

, AKBD, Designer, Christopher’s Bath and Kitchens, Englewood, Colo. Toni Sabatino , AKBD, CLIPP Owner, Toni Sabatino Style, Northport, N.Y.

, AKBD, CLIPP Owner, Toni Sabatino Style, Northport, N.Y. Ellie Knips , Director of Channel Brand Marketing, Cambria, Eden Prairie, Minn.

, Director of Channel Brand Marketing, Cambria, Eden Prairie, Minn. Shaun Ayala, Marketing Manager, Best Buy, Torrence, Calif.