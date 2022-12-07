Canadian designer named NKBA Small Kitchen Awards finalist

Svetlana Tryaskina, founder of Toronto-based Estee Design, is among three finalists nominated in the small kitchen category of the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Design and Industry Awards, presented by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). Tryaskina’s “Contemporary and Chic Kitchen” project was created for a mid-town Toronto condo.

“I tried to provide as much style and comfort as possible while giving the space a contemporary and luxurious vibe,” explained Tryaskina in an NKBA announcement.

According to the NKBA, the design plan required rearranging the layout to create an open-concept living and kitchen space. The project was finished with custom cabinets, new appliances and a 12-foot peninsula.

“Ultimately, I delivered the streamlined, functional area with a few unexpected design elements and an inviting, cozy atmosphere,” stated Tryaskina.

Two designers from the U.S. were also named finalists in the Small Kitchen category of the Kitchen and Bath Design and Industry Awards: Sarah Roberston of Studio Dearborn in New York and Nar Bustamante of Nar Design Group in California. The award ceremony will be held Jan. 30 at the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

The NKBA will award $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash prizes to the first-, second- and third-place winners at a ceremony at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

www.nkba.org