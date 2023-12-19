Canadian Contractor

By The Canadian Press   

Canadian home sales down in November, average price up from year ago: CREA

Canadian Contractor

Dec. 19, 2023 – The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales fell in November as the average price of a home sold inched higher compared with a year ago.

The association says November home sales fell 0.9 per cent compared with the same month last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, November home sales were also down 0.9 per cent compared with October this year.

The number of newly listed homes fell 1.8 per cent on a month-over-month basis in November.

Advertisement

CREA says with new listings down more than sales in November, the national sales-to-new listings ratio rose for the first time since April to come in at 49.8 per cent compared with 49.4 per cent in October.

The actual national average price of a home sold in November was $646,134, up two per cent from November 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
Price of average new ground-related house in GTA approaches $700k
Canadian home sales hold steady in October
CREA updates resale housing market forecast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.