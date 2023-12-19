Canadian home sales down in November, average price up from year ago: CREA

Dec. 19, 2023 – The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales fell in November as the average price of a home sold inched higher compared with a year ago.

The association says November home sales fell 0.9 per cent compared with the same month last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, November home sales were also down 0.9 per cent compared with October this year.

The number of newly listed homes fell 1.8 per cent on a month-over-month basis in November.

Advertisement

CREA says with new listings down more than sales in November, the national sales-to-new listings ratio rose for the first time since April to come in at 49.8 per cent compared with 49.4 per cent in October.

The actual national average price of a home sold in November was $646,134, up two per cent from November 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.