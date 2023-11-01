CAWIC president Lisa Laronde honoured among Canada’s most powerful women

Nov. 1, 2023 – The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) president Lisa Laronde has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners by WXN (Women’s Executive Network).

WXN announced the award winners on October 30 and recognized 103 women for making a transformational difference in their fields and actively shaping a more inclusive future.

Lisa Laronde is president of RSG International and was appointed to the CAWIC Board in 2021 and became the president in July 2023.

A WXN statement said “Lisa Laronde is a powerful advocate for women in leadership. Through her influential speaking engagements and podcast appearances, her aim is to inspire women in all industries, particularly construction. Lisa is passionate about building psychologically safe work environments, where diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of her organization. Her business acumen and demonstrated success in growing market share make Lisa a unique and inspirational leader.”

Advertisement

“I am grateful for this honour and would like to congratulate all of the fellow award winners who are being recognized for their outstanding contributions. There’s no doubt that together we are stronger and our voices and collective actions are helping to advance our communities, our industries, our country, and each other,” said Lisa Laronde, President, RSG International and President, CAWIC, in a press release.