CBHCC invites public to review building codes

The Canadian Board for Harmonized Construction Codes (CBHCC) is inviting the public to participate in its next public review of proposed changes to the 2020 editions of the National Model Codes.

The public review will run from May 27 to July 29, 2024. Those interested in participating in the review can access the proposed changes on the CBHCC’s website and provide feedback.

The public review is an opportunity for all Canadians to participate in the code development process. The CBHCC encourages anyone who is interested to review and provide feedback on the changes being considered. More information about the code development process and the CBHCC can be found here: https://cbhcc-cchcc.ca/en/code-development-process/

Following the public review, all comments will be considered by the relevant code development committees and recommendations on the proposed changes will be made to the CBHCC. If approved, the changes will be included in the 2025 editions of the National Model Codes.

Advertisement

Feedback on the proposed changes will help shape the National Model Codes, which are adopted, with or without modifications, by the provincial or territorial authorities having jurisdiction over local building, fire, plumbing and energy regulations.