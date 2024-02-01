CCA and WomanACT launch new training program to tackle harassment

Feb. 1, 2024 – The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) is taking part in a collaboration with WomanACT and the Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology (SCWIST) to launch a new training program to help employers prevent and respond to sexual harassment.

The Safe STEM Workplaces project is federally funded and is aimed at fostering safe and harassment-free workplaces, particularly within the trade and STEM sectors.

As a part of this collaboration, the CCA will launch a micro-lesson training series, which will be available through CCA partner associations at no cost. The interactive micro-lessons aim to “reshape workplace cultures and eliminate gender-based and sexual harassment within workplaces,” notes a press release. Participants will receive a certificate upon completion.

cca-acc.com