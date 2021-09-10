CCA launches Construction Action Network advocacy platform

CCA has announced the launch its advocacy platform, the Construction Action Network – a tool designed to communicate our issues directly to government by empowering our members and partners to easily send a pre-written letter to the representatives in their riding.

As the federal election is only a few weeks away, CCA has designed a campaign for our industry to come together, stand up for Canada’s future and ensure action is taken to Build a Better Canada.

Facing a debt of $1.6 trillion, it’s time for action and investment that will help people, businesses, families and communities thrive now, and well into the future. Construction will be a key sector driving Canada’s future economy, creating jobs, connecting communities and countries, and increasing confidence in consumer spending and private investment.

Send your letter today to call on a newly elected government to Invest in Canada. Invest in Canadians. Invest in Infrastructure by:

Increasing infrastructure investment;

Working with industry to build the workforce of the future; and

Refreshing the government’s approach to improve fair and competitive procurement.

Read more about these issues by visiting www.construction4cdns.ca and TAKE ACTION by sending your own letter.