CCA launches Talent Fits Here campaign

The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) has launched Talent Fits Here, a campaign designed to encourage more Canadians to consider a career in construction.

“For the first time in decades, the industry has more projects than people,” says Mary Van Buren, CCA president. “And our industry is not alone – there is competition for talent across sectors due to shifting demographics and baby boomer retirements, and it is fierce.”

Talent Fits Here is a national public awareness campaign designed to shift some of the traditional perceptions around working in construction by showcasing a collection of stories and experiences from real people working in different roles, on different projects and from different backgrounds – all within the diverse field of construction.

“One significant opportunity we have identified is for individuals from traditionally under-represented segments, such as women, youth, Indigenous and new Canadians, to view working in the industry as a career of first choice, including those who graduate from science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs,” says Van Buren.

While conceived prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign is even more meaningful as our industry is positioned to absorb some of those who have been displaced from harder-hit sectors. With our strong safety culture, our construction industry has demonstrated its resilience to work in all kinds of conditions.