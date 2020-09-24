Canadian Contractor

CCA launches Talent Fits Here campaign


September 24, 2020
By The Canadian Construction Association

The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) has launched Talent Fits Here, a campaign designed to encourage more Canadians to consider a career in construction.

“For the first time in decades, the industry has more projects than people,” says Mary Van Buren, CCA president. “And our industry is not alone – there is competition for talent across sectors due to shifting demographics and baby boomer retirements, and it is fierce.”

Talent Fits Here is a national public awareness campaign designed to shift some of the traditional perceptions around working in construction by showcasing a collection of stories and experiences from real people working in different roles, on different projects and from different backgrounds – all within the diverse field of construction.

Advertisment

“One significant opportunity we have identified is for individuals from traditionally under-represented segments, such as women, youth, Indigenous and new Canadians, to view working in the industry as a career of first choice, including those who graduate from science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs,” says Van Buren.

While conceived prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign is even more meaningful as our industry is positioned to absorb some of those who have been displaced from harder-hit sectors. With our strong safety culture, our construction industry has demonstrated its resilience to work in all kinds of conditions.

Print this page

Related
Fair Construction Campaign wants all Ontario municipalities to fairly and openly tender public works
Fair Construction campaign launched to stop construction labour monopolies on publically-funded construction
Procore launches Construction Career Board to support hiring efforts across the construction industry
RESCON campaign raised $1 million to help build 22 affordable housing units in Toronto

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.