CCA to advance construction industry agenda at “Hill Day”

The Canadian Construction Association’s annual “Hill Day” is planned for Tuesday, November 30, 2021. With economic recovery from the pandemic being imperative for Canada, the Canadian construction sector is calling on the federal government to make increased investment in infrastructure a top priority. The sector is also encouraging the government of Canada to refresh its approach to procurement and to work with the construction industry to help build the workforce of the future.

With some 1.4 million jobs, the construction sector is one of Canada’s largest employers. It is also a major contributor to the country’s economy, contributing 7.5 per cent of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product. Investments in infrastructure are an effective way to drive the economic recovery and make lasting improvements that will sustain Canada’s continued growth.

Increasing Infrastructure Investment

​The federal government needs to close the gap between the level of investment currently allocated and what is needed to fix ageing infrastructure as well as position Canada for the future. In addition, goals must be set for building sustainability into our infrastructure and funding must be predictable, flow quickly and be aligned with provincial, municipal, and Indigenous needs. An independent advisory body should be created to align governments at the provincial and municipal level to address infrastructure deficits across Canada.

Improving Procurement

With shortages in materials and labour, and productivity and sustainability issues on the rise, including net zero carbon targets, now is the time for the federal government to modernize procurement strategies to encourage innovation, account for long-term value and sustainability, promote the use of alternative delivery models, and support shared risk.

Building the Future Workforce

With many sectors hard hit from the pandemic, there is a significant opportunity to train and hire the next generation of construction workers who will benefit from good paying careers, while building the Canada of the future. The federal government needs to work with industry to position the construction industry as a “career of choice” and to recruit, train and retain tomorrow’s workforce.

” This is a historic moment for Canada to build a brighter and better future,” commented Mary Van Buren, CCA president. “Now is the time for action and increased investment in infrastructure that will help people, businesses, and communities thrive into the future. With the federal government’s support, the construction sector is ready to step up and play a key role in driving Canada’s economic recovery and future success.”