CCA welcomes Brendan Nobes as Chair of its 2022-2023 Board of Directors

The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) is pleased to announce that Brendan Nobes is the Chair of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors. CCA sincerely thanks outgoing chair, Ray Bassett, for his dedicated leadership.

Nobes is the Director of Major Projects for rcs construction, a general contracting firm building landmark projects throughout Atlantic Canada, where he exemplifies the rcs client-centric approach providing comprehensive services to customers on major builds – from conception to completion.

A 35-year veteran of the construction industry, Nobes has worked as a site superintendent, senior estimator, senior project manager and project manager representing the owner. Working at all levels in construction – from design review and document preparation to scheduling, budgeting, cost forecasting and tender package preparation – Nobes has adopted a “cradle to grave” approach to construction management.

The Mount Allison University graduate and Gold Seal Certified project manager and estimator is active in several industry associations. He is CCA’s representative to the Canadian Construction Documents Committee. He is also past chair of the Construction Association of Nova Scotia. Nobes was also the 2017 recipient of the CCA Robert Saunders Trophy for his commitment and dedication to the industry, particularly to the general contractors’ sector.

In his address to members at CCA’s Annual General Meeting, Nobes articulated his focus for the association over the next year. “I know the last two years have tested us all and presented us with great uncertainty, but it truly feels like a tide is turning for the better, said Nobes. “This is the year to capitalize on the advancements made in technology, make our corporate cultures more inclusive, and put Canada on the path to green.”

In addition to delivering a refreshed strategic plan, Nobes looks forward to advancing three initiatives during his tenure including expanding CCA’s engagement with members, in person in their hometowns; launching new services to elevate best practices in project delivery; and strengthening the bonds between CCA and its partner associations.

Joining Nobes on CCA’s 2022-2023 Board of Directors are:

Charles Caza (1 st Vice-Chair), Ontario – Central Canada

Vice-Chair), Ontario – Central Canada Francis Roy (2 nd Vice-Chair), Quebec – Central Canada

Vice-Chair), Quebec – Central Canada Jean François Arbour, Quebec – Central Canada

Andrew Arnill, Alberta – Western Canada

David Bowcott, Ontario – Central Canada

Nicole Chabot, Manitoba – Western Canada

Leslie Doka, Saskatchewan – Western Canada

Trevor Doucette, Alberta – Western Canada

Steve Drummond, British Columbia – Western Canada

Wayne Ferguson, Ontario – Central Canada

Nadine Fullarton, New Brunswick – Eastern Canada

Eric Gaulin, Quebec – Central Canada

Peter Grose, Manitoba – Western Canada

Quentin Huillery, Alberta – Western Canada

Branden Kotyk, British Columbia – Western Canada

Patrick Lafrenière, Newfoundland and Labrador – Eastern Canada

John Mollenhauer, Ontario – Central Canada

Cory Richter, Saskatchewan – Western Canada

Brad Scott, Nova Scotia – Eastern Canada

CCA thanks these leaders for their generous commitment to the industry and to advancing our united vision to Build a Better Canada.