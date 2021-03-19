CCA welcomes new chair and board of directors

The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) is pleased to announce that Ray Bassett is the Chair of the 2021-22 Board of Directors. CCA sincerely thanks outgoing chair, Joe Wrobel, for his dedicated leadership.

Bassett is the Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer at Travelers Insurance Company of Canada, where he manages client relationships with national and larger regional construction companies, leads strategic initiatives in product development and technology, and guides the business strategy of the Construction Services Group for Travelers in North America.

A 37-year veteran of the construction surety industry, Bassett has led both claims and underwriting practices for leading national surety companies in Canada and is focused on improving collaboration and value among stakeholders in the construction industry, including public and private project owners, the construction and project finance lending community, financial ratings agencies, consultants, the construction law bar, and the surety industry.

Bassett joined the CCA Board of Directors in 2010, has chaired the Manufacturers, Suppliers & Services Council, as well an executive committee focused on federal prompt payment, which was instrumental in having industry concerns and recommendations addressed in the Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act.

In his address to members at the annual general meeting, Bassett articulated one of CCA’s advocacy focuses for the association over the next year. “(We need) a long-term federal infrastructure plan, that is evidence-based, and is better aligned with the needs and priorities of provincial and municipal governments, and has a clear and uncluttered funding mechanism – this will bring more public and private projects to the market in a more predictable flow,” he said. “This is good for our industry and good for Canada.”

Joining Mr. Bassett on CCA’s 2021-22 Board of Directors are:

Jean François Arbour, President, Groupe SCV

Andrew Arnill, Operations Manager, West-Can Seal Coating Asphalt Products

David Bowcott, Global Director, Growth, Innovation & Insight, AON

Rob Carvell, Chief Operating Officer, Trane

Charles Caza, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Bird Construction

Nicole Chabot, Vice President, L. Chabot Enterprises Ltd

Leslie Doka, Director of Construction, Wright Construction

Trevor Doucette, Vice-President Stakeholder Management, Graham Construction & Engineering

Wayne Ferguson, Senior Vice President, EllisDon Corporation

John Flemming, President, Ocean Contractors

Nadine Fullarton, President, CANB, Moncton Northeast

Eric Gaulin, President & CEO, Telecon

Quentin Huillery, Chief Operating Officer, Ledcor

Russ Kerr, Branch General Manager, Vipond

Branden Kotyk, Division Manager, Western Canada, Victaulic

Patrick Lafrenière, Director of Projects, Atlantic, JCB Construction Canada

John Mollenhauer, President & CEO, Toronto Construction Association

Brendan Nobes, Director Major Projects, Rcs

Francis Roy, President, Groupe Humaco

CCA thanks these leaders for their generous commitment to the industry and to advance our united vision to Build a better Canada.