CCA welcomes new chair and board of directors
By Canadian Construction Association
The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) is pleased to announce that Ray Bassett is the Chair of the 2021-22 Board of Directors. CCA sincerely thanks outgoing chair, Joe Wrobel, for his dedicated leadership.
Bassett is the Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer at Travelers Insurance Company of Canada, where he manages client relationships with national and larger regional construction companies, leads strategic initiatives in product development and technology, and guides the business strategy of the Construction Services Group for Travelers in North America.
A 37-year veteran of the construction surety industry, Bassett has led both claims and underwriting practices for leading national surety companies in Canada and is focused on improving collaboration and value among stakeholders in the construction industry, including public and private project owners, the construction and project finance lending community, financial ratings agencies, consultants, the construction law bar, and the surety industry.
Bassett joined the CCA Board of Directors in 2010, has chaired the Manufacturers, Suppliers & Services Council, as well an executive committee focused on federal prompt payment, which was instrumental in having industry concerns and recommendations addressed in the Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act.
In his address to members at the annual general meeting, Bassett articulated one of CCA’s advocacy focuses for the association over the next year. “(We need) a long-term federal infrastructure plan, that is evidence-based, and is better aligned with the needs and priorities of provincial and municipal governments, and has a clear and uncluttered funding mechanism – this will bring more public and private projects to the market in a more predictable flow,” he said. “This is good for our industry and good for Canada.”
Joining Mr. Bassett on CCA’s 2021-22 Board of Directors are:
- Jean François Arbour, President, Groupe SCV
- Andrew Arnill, Operations Manager, West-Can Seal Coating Asphalt Products
- David Bowcott, Global Director, Growth, Innovation & Insight, AON
- Rob Carvell, Chief Operating Officer, Trane
- Charles Caza, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Bird Construction
- Nicole Chabot, Vice President, L. Chabot Enterprises Ltd
- Leslie Doka, Director of Construction, Wright Construction
- Trevor Doucette, Vice-President Stakeholder Management, Graham Construction & Engineering
- Wayne Ferguson, Senior Vice President, EllisDon Corporation
- John Flemming, President, Ocean Contractors
- Nadine Fullarton, President, CANB, Moncton Northeast
- Eric Gaulin, President & CEO, Telecon
- Quentin Huillery, Chief Operating Officer, Ledcor
- Russ Kerr, Branch General Manager, Vipond
- Branden Kotyk, Division Manager, Western Canada, Victaulic
- Patrick Lafrenière, Director of Projects, Atlantic, JCB Construction Canada
- John Mollenhauer, President & CEO, Toronto Construction Association
- Brendan Nobes, Director Major Projects, Rcs
- Francis Roy, President, Groupe Humaco
CCA thanks these leaders for their generous commitment to the industry and to advance our united vision to Build a better Canada.
