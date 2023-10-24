Canadian Contractor

By Shane Mercer, Canadian Occupational Safety   

CDS Construction voices concerns regarding Quebec’s Bill R-20

Canadian Contractor

The president of CSD Construction, Carl Dufour has voiced concerns regarding the reform of Bill R-20 proposed by the Quebec government. Dufour’s primary apprehension is that the government’s drive to increase productivity, particularly by expanding the range of tasks assigned to different trades, may potentially compromise both the quality of work and the safety of construction sites. CSD Construction, a union representing approximately 25,000 workers in the construction industry, has called for broader consultation to ensure the interests and well-being of construction workers are not undermined by the proposed reform. Canadian Occupational Magazine reports. | READ MORE

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Alberta’s Bill 17 destined to wreak havoc on construction site overtime privileges
Alberta steps back from Bill 17 and exempts construction
RESCON supports methodical approach to expanding residential construction
Building trades union to build $1.2 million monument to construction workers in Ottawa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.