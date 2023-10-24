CDS Construction voices concerns regarding Quebec’s Bill R-20

The president of CSD Construction, Carl Dufour has voiced concerns regarding the reform of Bill R-20 proposed by the Quebec government. Dufour’s primary apprehension is that the government’s drive to increase productivity, particularly by expanding the range of tasks assigned to different trades, may potentially compromise both the quality of work and the safety of construction sites. CSD Construction, a union representing approximately 25,000 workers in the construction industry, has called for broader consultation to ensure the interests and well-being of construction workers are not undermined by the proposed reform. Canadian Occupational Magazine reports. | READ MORE