Celebrating exceptional architecture across the Prairies

March 23, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Edmonton, March 12, 2020 – Wood WORKS! Alberta recognized a prestigious group of leading architects, engineers and project teams at the 13th annual Prairie Wood Design Awards Celebration. The Prairie Wood Design Awards program recognizes our local design and construction professionals for their commitment to sustainable and economic building choices and utilizing Canada’s abundant renewable resource, wood.

An esteemed jury thoughtfully selected the winning projects from nearly 30 entries. The jury consisted of:

Carol Belanger, City Architect, Architect, AAA, FRAIC, LEED® AP, City of Edmonton

Shafraaz Kaba, Architect, Principal, ASK*

Stephan Pasche, Eng., Associate Principal, Fast + Epp

“The winning projects from our awards program demonstrate Alberta’s commitment to exploring increased options for wood in construction,” says Rory Koska, Program Director of Wood WORKS! Alberta. “They showcase innovations in wood design that inspire economic and environmentally responsible options for builders and developers. Wood is omnipresent in the buildings where we work, play and live – helping us to embrace a sustainable ethic while paying homage to exceptional design.”

Wood WORKS! Alberta and the Canadian Wood Council, extends its appreciation to everyone who participated in the 2020 Awards program, and congratulates all of the award recipients.

Here’s a video of the winning projects…