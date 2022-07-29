Cement shortages are putting pressure on Canada’s construction industry

By CBC News
Cement shortages are putting pressure on Canada’s construction industryCanadian Contractor concrete home renovation materials
The construction sector is having a boom year, as consumers and companies pour more dollars into building infrastructure. But cement, a key ingredient in making concrete, has become scarce, and the shortage — caused by a confluence of increased demand, labour shortages, inflation and issues at major plants — is creating serious problems for the construction industry across the country. CBC News reports. | READ MORE
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply