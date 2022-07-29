Canadian Contractor

Cement shortages are putting pressure on Canada’s construction industry

The construction sector is having a boom year, as consumers and companies pour more dollars into building infrastructure. But cement, a key ingredient in making concrete, has become scarce, and the shortage — caused by a confluence of increased demand, labour shortages, inflation and issues at major plants — is creating serious problems for the construction industry across the country. CBC News reports. | READ MORE

