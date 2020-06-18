Canadian Contractor

CERB payments to be extended for two more months


June 18, 2020
By CBC News

The Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) is being extended by two more months, even as the government encourages people to look for jobs and to go back to work when it’s possible to do so. CERB has provided taxable payments of $2,000 for up to four months to Canadians who lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBC News reports. | READ MORE

