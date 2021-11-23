CertainTeed Canada partners with Hyperframe

Saint-Gobain, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed Canada Inc., has announced it has entered into a collaborative relationship with Hyperframe, a software and building solutions company with technology enabling an exciting digital transformation across the construction industry. Saint-Gobain will continue to drive its vision forward of being the worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction through this strategic collaboration that will improve its own digital tools and readiness to respond to customer needs. ​

“We are driven by our mission of making the world a better home, it speaks to the very heart of our purpose as an organization, and this exciting partnership with Hyperframe is putting a clear spotlight on the solutions we are committed to bringing our stakeholders,” said Richard Juggery, Chief Executive Officer, Saint-Gobain and CertainTeed Canada Inc. “This is a huge step in the digital transformation of construction, and we’re excited to deliver increased benefits to our customers as a result.”

With Hyperframe’s technology, the process of going from an architectural design to a completed building is vastly improved in efficiency, sustainability, and quality assurance. Building Information Modeling (BIM) is enhanced through the power of artificial intelligence to create a 3D virtual representation of the detailed construction design, with exact measurements for product manufacturing and a step-by-step installation walkthrough for the construction team. Hyperframe’s software allows for connectivity across the entire value chain, from pre-design to project completion, reducing construction times and material waste. By leveraging this digital ecosystem in support of its solution offering, CertainTeed is improving outcomes for architects, installers, contractors and owners – especially when it comes to safety, speed, efficiency of construction and overall performance of the specified solutions.

“Together with Hyperframe, we’ll help our customers set new benchmarks for safety, quality, speed and simplicity through a new, digitally supported construction process,” said Dennis Michaud, R&D Director for CertainTeed. “As a leader in building materials, it’s our responsibility to drive innovation forward and to empower our customers. This partnership increases the value we bring to the table.”

With 50+ years of experience in the construction industry and a track record of bringing game-changing technologies to market, the Hyperframe team is intimately familiar with how contractors, installers and architects interact, as well as how to make an impact through innovation. This, combined with their unique technology, will increase the value for CertainTeed customers many times over.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with a brand as innovative and far-reaching as CertainTeed,” said Ken Sobel, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Hyperframe. “We need to mold the future of construction to be exceptionally easy and efficient, and we look forward to solving key pain points across this industry together.”