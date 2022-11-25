CertainTeed Honors 2022 North American Gypsum Trophy Awards Winners

CertainTeed®, a market-leading North American manufacturer of building materials, is honored to announce the winners of its Sixth Annual North American Gypsum Trophy Award. Three Canadian contractors, have been selected for their visionary work in design, innovative use of CertainTeed gypsum materials, and meticulous drywall installation.

The eight North American contractors, selected from an initial pool of fifteen finalists, will advance to the 13th Saint-Gobain International Gypsum Trophy Event in Athens, Greece, in April 2023, where they will compete against 70 projects from 30 different countries around the globe.

“We are excited and honored to celebrate these leading organizations. Each of them demonstrated skill and professionalism in delivering the vision of these innovative projects,” said Dean Updegrove, CertainTeed VP of Product Management, Interior Products Group. “Though the program paused for two years due to the pandemic, stand-out innovation and artistry within our industry did not. We applaud the commitment these contractors have demonstrated; they balanced traditional skill and material performance to deliver beautiful and complex solutions.”

The competition judges drywall contractors whose board design and use of CertainTeed solutions stand out from their peers in innovation, sustainability, safety, aesthetics, and modularity based in the following categories: Drywall, Plaster, Innovation & Sustainability, Residential, Non-Residential, (Gypsum) Ceilings.

The 2022 North American Gypsum Trophy Awards winners include:

Canadian Winners

Daly Smith Contracting, Inc. | Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre; Niagara Falls, Ontario

Kerr Interior Systems | U of A Dentistry Pharmacy Building; Edmonton, Alberta

Interior Specialties | Memorial University of Newfoundland Core Science Facility; St. John’s Newfoundland

“With gratification, we express our appreciation and respect to our talented building professional partners proudly representing the North American market for CertainTeed this coming Spring,” added Updegrove. “We look forward to joining these victors to showcase their diverse and creative designs setting new, inspiring benchmarks for our industry.”