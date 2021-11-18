CertainTeed now accepting submissions for Gypsum National Trophy Award

CertainTeed is now accepting project submissions for the 6th CertainTeed Gypsum National Trophy Awards, which recognizes some of the most outstanding work in the industry using CertainTeed Gypsum products.

The award competition, which began in 2012, invites drywall contractors from across the United States and Canada to submit their most innovative drywall projects for consideration in the Trophy. Project winners will be selected from both residential and non-residential categories by a panel of industry experts, based on the criteria of building solutions for sustainability, comfort, safety, aesthetics, and modularity to build a better world. The award ceremony will be held in San Francisco, California, November 10-12, 2022, to honor craftsmen and craftswomen and their projects in front of industry peers as the best in the business.

“The CertainTeed Gypsum National Trophy expresses our appreciation and respect for talented building professional partners who have demonstrated outstanding drywall craftsmanship and skill,” said Hanan Girgis, Director of Marketing for CertainTeed Canada. “It is an opportunity for us to honor those who use Gypsum products to demonstrate innovative architectural design to create lasting impact.”

Interested parties must complete project submissions by May 1, 2022. Any project completed by the entry deadline is eligible. A full list of instructions and guidelines to submit projects can be found at www.certainteed.com/trophy.

Saint-Gobain Gypsum International Trophy Awards

The Gypsum National Trophy Awards are held every other year, between Saint-Gobain Gypsum International Trophy Awards. Winners from the 6th CertainTeed Gypsum National Trophy Awards are automatically eligible to represent the United States and Canada on the global stage, competing with winning projects from other countries at the 13th Saint-Gobain Gypsum International Trophy Awards ceremony.