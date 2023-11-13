CFCSA hits major COR milestone

By The Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations November 13, 2023

Nov. 13, 2023- The Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations (CFCSA) announced it has hit a significant milestone with attainment of over 10,000 active Certificate of Recognition (COR®) certified firms across the nation.

The COR program is promoted and regulated by CFCSA and is recognized as the national standard for an occupational health and safety management system in the Canadian construction industry.

COR certification involves “evaluation of an organization’s health and safety management system, including hazard identification, risk assessment and effective control measures.” The release notes that firms holding COR accreditation experienced an average of 18 per cent lower injury rates compared to non-certified firms.

For more information, click here.