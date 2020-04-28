News
CGBC sees silver lining in pandemic
Council believes that after Covid-19, there's a golden opportunity to push green building practices
April 28, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
The Canada Green Building Council (CGBC) sees the possibilities that exist once this pandemic finally passes.
In the video below, CGBC President and CEO Thomas Mueller discusses the golden opportunity for the industry to push forward green building techniques in the post Covid-19 world.
