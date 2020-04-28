Canadian Contractor

News

CGBC sees silver lining in pandemic

Council believes that after Covid-19, there's a golden opportunity to push green building practices

Print this page

April 28, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

The Canada Green Building Council (CGBC) sees the possibilities that exist once this pandemic finally passes.

In the video below, CGBC President and CEO Thomas Mueller discusses the golden opportunity for the industry to push forward green building techniques in the post Covid-19 world.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.