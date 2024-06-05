CHBA and ICLR collaborate on Resilient Homes Task Force project

The Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) and the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) are pleased to announce their collaboration on the Resilient Homes Task Force (RHTF) project. The Task Force is working to create evidence-based solutions for more resilient new homes, renovations, and homeowner maintenance. These solutions will help inform the residential construction industry and Canadians about options to protect property and residents from increasing weather extremes and catastrophic loss.

Homes play an important role in our quality of life. They not only shelter us from extremes but are also where we make lifelong memories with family and friends. Purchasing a home is the largest investment most Canadians will ever make and is tied to financial stability. A resilient home is one that is more durable and less prone to catastrophic loss. The opportunities for homeowners to invest in their largest asset to reduce risk can happen at any time in home ownership, whether you are building new, renovating, or maintaining, including roof replacement.

The Resilient Homes Task Force will conduct pilot field trials with builders using homes in various locations across Canada, testing four specific natural hazard contexts: basement flooding, wildfire, hail, and high wind. The learnings from those outcomes will be used to create resources and guides for the residential construction industry and homeowners, outlining voluntary risk reduction initiatives for Canadian homes.

“The important message for Canadian homeowners is that their home can be protected from increasing risk from extreme weather and wildfire. The collaboration with CHBA is an exciting partnership for the protection of Canadian homes from increasing risk,” says Paul Kovacs, executive director of ICLR.

“With the uptick in extreme weather events being experienced across Canada, there is a need for more research and development to be conducted on the most efficient and cost-effective ways to protect homes that are at risk. Working with ICLR and the insurance industry to conduct this research is an important part of making sure that Canadians have access to homes that meet their needs in our ever-evolving world at prices they can afford to pay,” said Kevin Lee, CEO of CHBA.