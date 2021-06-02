CHBA announces 2021 National Awards for Housing Excellence winners

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence, a competition that recognizes excellence in new homes, renovations, community development, and residential marketing. Over 700 entries were submitted into 53 categories this year. Finalists and winners were selected by a group of nearly 200 judges made up of industry professionals from all over Canada.

“The residential construction industry, like most industries in Canada, has had a tumultuous year. But despite the unknowns and challenges with lumber and other building materials, and labour shortages, our members continued to build and renovate the homes that Canadians need, and to develop communities they want to live in,” said CHBA CEO Kevin Lee.

Frame Custom Homes from Kelowna, BC was the winner of the Design Excellence Award for their cumulative results in the new home and new home spaces categories. They were also the winner in the ‘Best Detached Custom Home 4,001 to 5,000 square feet’ and ‘Best Detached Custom Home over 5,000 square feet’ categories.

The Renovation Excellence Award for best overall performance in the home renovation categories was awarded to Twin Lions Contracting Ltd. from North Vancouver, BC. In addition to taking home the big trophy, they won in the following categories: ‘Best Whole Home Renovation – over $800,000,’ ‘Best Kitchen Renovation – $70,000 to $100,000,’ and ‘Best Renovated Detail.’

The Marketing Excellence Award for overall success in marketing categories went to Acorn Developments in Toronto, Ontario. In addition to many nods as finalists, Acorn Developments and their marketing company Gladstone Media also took home the marketing awards for ‘Best Branding and Identity’ and ‘Best Long Video’ and Acorn Developments won for ‘Best Interior Decorating (Model/Show Home)’ with GCB Interior Architecture Inc.

Other significant winners include Grandeur Housing (Winkler, MB) who won the Modular Innovation Award, and Hasler Homes Ltd. (North Vancouver, BC) for the Net Zero Home Award. Both of the community development awards were given to Edmonton companies: Canada Lands Company won for their new community “Village and Griesbach” and Brookfield Residential won for their growing community “Chappelle Gardens.”

“These awards celebrate the full spectrum of housing, from rental apartments to custom homes, and showcase homes designed for entry-level buyers to stunning vacation homes. They show complex renovations that give new life to older homes. And they reflect how CHBA members are using the latest technology, whether it’s modular construction or achieving net zero energy. We are so proud of all of today’s winners and finalists.”

Marketing Awards

Best Signage

Acorn Developments and Gladstone Media, Toronto, ON: “Lookout on the Knoll”

Best Brochure/Kit

Kylemore Homes Ltd., Markham, ON: “Angus Glen South Village” with The Brand Factory

Best Website

Gilbert + Burke Associates Ltd., Lindsay, ON: “2020 Website”

Best Digital Advertising Campaign

Eden Oak Homes and Madhouse Advertising Inc., Town of Blue Mountains, ON: “Trailshead” with LightCACHE, RN Design Ltd, and Spectrum Realty Services Inc., Brokerage

Best Organic Social Campaign

Empire Communities, Toronto, ON: “Empire Home Reimagined”

Best Print Ad

Kylemore Homes Ltd., Markham, ON: “Angus Glen South Village” with The Brand Factory

Best Sales Office

Branthaven Homes, Burlington, ON: “Community Crafted Towns” with II BY IV DESIGN

Best Short Video

Brookfield Residential, Edmonton, AB: “#StayHome”

Best Long Video

Acorn Developments, Toronto, ON: “Hometown NetZero Ready” with Gladstone Media

Best Interior Decorating (Model/Show Home)

Acorn Developments, Toronto, ON: “Limerick Point” with GCB Interior Architecture Inc.

Best Renderings

Concert Properties Ltd., Vancouver, BC: “TESORO”

Best Branding and Identity

Acorn Developments, Toronto, ON: “Lookout on the Knoll” with Gladstone Media

Best Virtual Tour Experience

Tridel, Toronto, ON: “MRKT ALEXANDRA PARK” with Pureblink, Thomas Pearce Interior Design, Consulting Inc., SvN Architects + Planners, and The Brand Factory

Renovation Awards

Best Kitchen Renovation – under $70,000

Ultimate Renovations, Calgary, AB: “Marda Loop Kitchen Transformation”

Best Kitchen Renovation – $70,000 to $100,000

Twin Lions Contracting Ltd., North Vancouver, BC: “80’s Makeover” with TLG Millwerks Ltd

Best Kitchen Renovation – Over $100,000

Vision Pacific Contracting Ltd., Whistler, BC: “White Gold Revival”

Best Bathroom Renovation

Reborn Renovations, Calgary, AB: “Modern Makeover”

Best Exterior Renovation

Ultimate Renovations, Calgary, AB: “The Roxanne”

Best Renovated Space

Ultimate Renovations, Calgary, AB: “Fast Cars, Whiskey, and Rock & Roll Basement”

Best Renovated Detail

Twin Lions Contracting Ltd., North Vancouver, BC: “Embracing Change – EV Carport”

Best Whole Home Renovation – under $200,000

Enzo Design Build Inc., West Vancouver, BC: “The Aquarius”

Best Whole Home Renovation – $200,000 to $400,000

Worton Homes, Puslinch, ON: “Clean Slate” with Barber Glass, Ceramic Decor Centre, Patene Building Supplies, Core Electric, CentreStaged, RONA, Cooper Admin & Consulting, and Emco

Best Whole Home Renovation – $400,001 to $600,000

Creek Stone Fine Homes, Okotoks, AB: “Mercier Residence”

Best Whole Home Renovation – $600,001 to $800,000

Amsted Design-Build, Ottawa, ON: “MUSKOKA Makeover” with Stylehaus Interiors

Best Whole Home Renovation – over $800,000

Twin Lions Contracting Ltd., North Vancouver, BC: “Making New Memories” with TLG Millwerks Ltd

New Home Awards

Best Attached Low-Rise Home under 1,500 square feet

SookePoint Ocean Cottages/Landus, Sooke, BC: “SookePoint Ocean Cottages”

Best Attached Low-Rise Home 1,500 square feet and over

Boffo Properties, Vancouver, BC: “Edgemont Walk”

Best Mid-to High-Rise Building (Completed)

The Tricar Group, London, ON: “Azure”

Best Mid-to High-Rise Building (Planned)

Concert Properties Ltd., Vancouver, BC: “TESORO”

Best Detached Production Bungalow

Trico Homes, Calgary, AB: “The Wynwood”

Best Detached Production Home Under 1,800 square feet

SookePoint Ocean Cottages/Landus, Sooke, BC: “SookePoint Single Family Home”

Best Detached Production Home 1,800 to 2,100 square feet

Deanmark Developments, Calgary, AB: “Tristan House”

Best Detached Production Home 2,101 to 2,400 square feet

Accent Infills, Edmonton, AB: “The Capital”

Best Detached Production Home 2,401 to 2,800 square feet

North Pointe Homes Ltd., Edmonton, AB: “The Aurora”

Best Detached Production Home Over 2,800 square feet

Minto Communities Inc., Ottawa, ON: “The Bohemian” with Tanya Collins Design

Best Detached Custom Home Under 2,000 square feet

Maric Homes, Winnipeg, MB: “Urban Contemporary”

Best Detached Custom Home 2,000 to 3,000 square feet

Reid Developments Ltd., Coquitlam, BC: “Monarch” with Peter Rose Architecture + Interiors Inc.

Best Detached Custom Home 3,001 to 4,000 square feet

Barrett Group Custom Builders, North Vancouver, BC: “All Decked Out”

Best Detached Custom Home 4,001 to 5,000 square feet

Frame Custom Homes, Kelowna, BC: “The Overlook”

Best Detached Custom Home Over 5,000 square feet

Frame Custom Homes, Kelowna, BC: “Lakeside Haven”

Best Entry-Level Home Affordability Award

Douglas Homes Ltd., Calgary, AB: “Glasgow”

New Home Spaces

Best Production Kitchen Under 175 square feet

eQ Homes, Ottawa, ON: “The Oliver Kitchen” with West of Main and The Cabinet Connection

Best Production Kitchen 175 square feet and over

Brookfield Residential, Calgary, AB: “The Lucca in Cranston’s Riverstone”

Best Custom Kitchen Under 230 square feet

Wastell Homes, London, ON: “Magnolia Dream Home Kitchen”

Best Custom Kitchen 230 square feet and over

Morley Mountain Homes, Nelson, BC: “The SANZ Project”

Best Bathroom under 130 square feet

OakWood, Ottawa, ON: “Aniq (Elegant) Beauty”

Best Bathroom 130 square feet and over

Vicky’s Homes, Edmonton, AB: “Vytal”

Best Primary Suite

Novak Contracting & Construction Ltd., Surrey, BC: “Outside In”

Best Home Office

Gordon Weima Design Builder, Ottawa, ON: “Design Build Office”

Modular Innovation Award

Grandeur Housing, Winkler, MB: “Humble Perfection” with Sun Ridge Residential

Net Zero Home Award

Hasler Homes Ltd., North Vancouver, BC: “Linda Vista”

Community Development Award

Best New Community Award

Canada Lands Company, Edmonton, AB: “Village at Griesbach” with Consumer Strategies Group

Best Growing Community Award

Brookfield Residential, Edmonton, AB: “Chappelle Gardens”

The Marketing Excellence Award

Acorn Developments, Toronto, ON

Renovation Excellence Award

Twin Lions Contracting Ltd., North Vancouver, BC

The Design Excellence Award

Frame Custom Homes, Kelowna, BC