CHBA announces finalists for 2023 Awards for Housing Excellence

Finalists range from rural areas to large cities and from small family-run businesses and large developers. The CHBA will present awards on Feb. 16 during the CHBA’s Home Building Week in Canada.

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) announced the finalists for the 2023 CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence on January 4. The awards honour new homes, home renovations, community development, and residential marketing.

The CHBA received nearly 800 entries from across the country this year and will honour winners in 48 categories ranging from new-builds to renovations of various sizes and price points including single-family homes to mid/high-rises for both rental and ownership. Almost 150 industry experts reviewed entries this year, according to a CHBA press release.

“Once again this year, the finalists from this competitive national awards program showcase the breadth and innovation of Canada’s residential construction industry,” said Kevin Lee, CHBA CEO. “This program isn’t just about luxury homes, though there are stunning projects among these finalists – it’s about capturing the full spectrum of homes and communities that Canadians live in, and all the planning, creativity, and skill that goes into them. Our industry is present in every community across the country, and we’re proud to build and renovate the places Canadians call home,”

The awards will be presented on Feb. 16 in Banff, Alberta during CHBA’s Home Building Week in Canada. Among the 48 awards, sixteen will be given to new homes, four will be given to new home spaces and 12 will be given to home renovations. A full list of all the CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence finalists can be found on the CHBA website.

www.chba.ca