CHBA launches Net Zero Home Labelling Program for Renovations

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) has officially launched the Net Zero Home Labelling Program for Renovations. The new initiative continues CHBA’s long history in leading energy efficiency in residential construction and builds on the existing Net Zero Home Labelling Program for new homes, which has been running since its pilot in 2015. The Program provides the industry with a clearly defined and rigorous two-tiered technical requirement that recognizes Net Zero and Net Zero Ready Homes (for new and now also existing homes), as well as the builders and renovators who provide them. A pilot version of the Net Zero Home Labelling Program for Renovations ran from April 2020 to March 2021 to validate technical and administrative details.

The global pandemic changed the way many people use their homes. More people are working, learning, socializing and exercising in their homes than ever before, and the cost of energy and the importance of comfort and indoor air quality has become more significant. These concerns can all be improved through extensive renovations for improved energy efficiency, known as deep energy retrofits, with a Net Zero Home being the ultimate in comfort and efficiency.

“CHBA supports leading-edge innovation in the residential renovation industry with the goal of having those innovations as a voluntary and affordable choice for consumers as well as renovators,” said Kevin Lee, CEO. “The Net Zero Home Label for Renovations will help to meet the energy efficient housing aspirations of Canadians, and support Canada’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

Net Zero training has been developed for renovators and energy advisors who want to be part of this exciting program. This training will help get the necessary knowledge into the hands of key stakeholders and accelerate the industry’s capacity to renovate Canada’s older housing stock to Net Zero or Net Zero Ready. Qualified Net Zero Renovators must successfully complete the prescribed training courses as well as be enrolled in the association’s RenoMarkTM program.

Advertisement

A national network of CHBA Net Zero Qualified Service Organizations, Energy Advisors and Trainers work directly with the renovators to design, model, test and inspect each renovation.

“CHBA would like to thank all of our Net Zero Reno Working Group and Net Zero Technical Committee members as well as the industry stakeholders, especially the Renovators and Energy Advisors who participated in the development of the Program through the pilot phase. Their advice and leadership throughout the process was key in shaping this program,” said Sonja Winkelmann, Director, Net Zero Energy Housing.