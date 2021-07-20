City of Barrie clarifies that code does not envision tornado-proof roofs

The city of Barrie, Ont., has issued a statement explaining that houses built to the Ontario building code are not designed to withstand tornado-force winds. The statement appears designed to address complaints in the wake of a tornado hitting the town on the weekend of July 17-18, severely damaging or destroying several homes.

The statement alludes to efforts to update the building code, saying tornado resistance is an area that “can use some attention.”

Should we even try to build houses that can withstand a tornado?