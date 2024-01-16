Climate training for construction workers coming soon

Canadian Contractor

Jan. 16, 2024 – Canada’s Building Trades Unions (CBTU) is setting out to up the entire building industry’s climate knowledge with a new training initiative focused on the role of the trades in addressing and adapting to climate change. The Building It Green project aims to “to enroll as many trades instructors as possible in a free, short online course on the basics of climate change followed by a more comprehensive in-person training session. These instructors will take that knowledge back to training centres and union halls and pass it on to trades apprentices.” Canada’s National Observer reports. | READ MORE

