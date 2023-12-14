CON the move: Home Hardware PRO Contractor Show in Waterloo

Canadian Contractor had the chance to attend the 2023 Home Hardware Pro Contractor show in Waterloo, Ont., on Oct. 30.

An afternoon of exploring what’

s new in the world of tools had the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex bustling. Hundreds of attendees conversed with dealers of all sizes about their upcoming projects, innovation and the best way to get the job done.

At the Canadian Contractor booth, editor Kaitlin Secord and sales manager Nav Matharu had the opportunity to meet some of our readership and chat about trends, trade stories and share a general excitement about the day.

The afternoon had a buzz of excitement as prize winners were announced, and educational sessions had attendees learning alongside each other.

“Home Hardware PRO Road Shows are designed to provide our PRO Contractors across Canada with opportunities to come together, build relationships and learn about the latest industry trends” said Brad Funk, PRO Marketing Specialist, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “The show in Waterloo was extremely successful and allowed us to express our appreciation to over 900 of our PRO Contractors. The day included competitions, prizes and access to innovative products.”

Visit the Contractor Desk at your local Home Building Centre or Home Hardware Building Centre for details on upcoming PRO shows.