CONEXPO-CON/AGG launches a mental health resource hub

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America’s largest construction trade show, is shining a light on mental health issues in the construction industry.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by professionals in this field, the organization has launched a comprehensive resource hub dedicated to mental wellness. The initiative aims to change the industry’s approach to mental health by providing actionable resources, sharing inspiring personal stories and offering practical advice for both employers and employees.

With a focus on creating a supportive community, CONEXPO-CON/AGG brings awareness to the mental health struggles prevalent in the construction sector and fostering an environment where seeking help and discussing mental wellness is normalized and encouraged.

“The construction industry is filled with professionals committed to precision in everything they do,” said Dana Wuesthoff, CONEXPO-CON/AGG show director. “This level of attention and care must also be given to the mental health of all construction professionals. CONEXPO-CON/AGG is committed to breaking down stigmas and creating a future where mental health isn’t an afterthought but the cornerstone of our industry.”

Advertisement

Content includes the award-winning CONEXPO-CON/AGG podcast where Denis Cashman courageously shares his battle with addiction and his journey to recovery. Another episode, featuring Ryan Preistly, tackles managing the stress of construction and how to maintain a work/life balance in an industry that doesn’t always make it easy to sit back and appreciate achievements.

Encouraging Men to Talk About Mental Health, examines why research shows men die by suicide four times more than women. It also explores the path to destigmatize mental health and how to encourage men and women to talk about these issues.