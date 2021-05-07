CONEXPO-CON/AGG unveils new logo, brand identity

CONEXPO-CON/AGG has unveiled a new brand identity and tag line, Taking Construction to the Next Level. The updated branding reflects the growth and momentum of the construction industry and the role the exhibition plays in connecting innovators, equipment manufactures and construction professionals. Held every three years in Las Vegas, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America’s largest construction trade show featuring the latest construction equipment and technology applications for the industry.

“The launch of a new identity for CONEXPO-CON/AGG reflects how the show and our industry has evolved and what it aspires to be in the future,” said Dana Wuesthoff, vice president exhibitions and event services at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and CONEXPO-CON/AGG show director. “The forward motion of the logo matches the forward motion of the show, where construction professionals experience the latest equipment, participate in demonstrations and education, make new professional connections, and grow their own marketability within the industry.”

The forward-pointing arrows indicate progress and momentum, while the deepening colors represent growth. The tread-like arrangement of the arrows conveys traction and making a mark on the construction industry. This is the first complete overhaul of the CONEXPO-CON/AGG identity since CONEXPO and CON-AGG combined in 1996.

“It’s been exciting to see the construction industry grow and evolve in so many ways since the shows combined and we launched our previous logo for CONEXPO-CON/AGG in 2005,” continued Wuesthoff. “The show’s brand identity is evolving to match what CONEXPO-CON/AGG is today and in the future. CONEXPO-CON/AGG remains North America’s number one event that construction pros consider to be the best place to connect with opportunities, equipment and products that advance their businesses, and this new brand image helps us translate that mission to the future of the industry.”

Advertisment

The next CONEXPO-CON/AGG and co-located IFPE takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 14-18, 2023. Learn more at conexpoconagg.com.