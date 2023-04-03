Connect with colleagues, industry partners at Canadian Contractor’s first-ever golf tournament

By Canadian Contractor staff
April 3, 2023, Stouffville, Ont. – Mark your calendars, get your clubs ready, and come out on Thursday, June 1 for the Canadian Contractor first-ever Spring Classic Golf Tournament at Royal Stouffville Golf Course.
Join platinum sponsor Rust-Oleum, diamond sponsor Apprentice Search,
gold sponsor Owens Corning and silver sponsor Frank for a day of networking opportunities, friendly competition, prizes, food, and beverages.
Register now and learn more here.
See you on the green!
