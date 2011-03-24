Construction-centric job board launches

Annex Business Media, publisher of numerous construction sector business magazines, including Canadian Contractor, has launched an industry-specific job portal designed to make both recruiting and job searching more focused and efficient. The portal – www.ConstructionJobsite.ca – is powered by seven of Canada’s leading construction media brands, including:

On-Site

Rock to Road

Crane & Hoist Canada

Canadian Contractor

Electrical Business

HPAC

Canadian Consulting Engineer

Together, these omni-channel brands reach 468,000 industry professionals, a reach that is amplified by 76,000 CASL-compliant emails, 150,000 monthly qualified unique site visitors, social media through Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, and audience extension as required.

“As we exit the COVID pandemic, the need for qualified talent in this sector will be greater than ever,” explains Annex Chief Operating Officer Scott Jamieson. “A recent BuildForce study forecasts the sector will need to recruit 309,000 workers to replace retirees between now and the end of the decade. Traditional, general-purpose job boards will not be sufficient for recruiting the right talent at that scale – we believe a vertical, focused approach will be more efficient and cost effective. Our multi-platform reach creates the perfect opportunity to launch, and then to grow among an audience of new industry entries.”

Advertisment

Annex has partnered with recruiting specialists ConstructionGigs to ensure a simple user experience and client success.

“Partnering with Annex and its construction media brands is an exciting opportunity,” says ConstructionGigs’ Chief Executive Officer Duncan Brown. “We bring the platform and knowledge of the recruiting space and what we need to do to be successful matchmakers; they deliver a massive audience to start, and experience in building new audiences.”

Single job postings start at $199, while packs of 5 offer postings for as low as $160 each. A limited time discount of 20% on the above prices is available until May 15 by using the code CJS20.