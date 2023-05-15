Construction Day event will bring teachers to sites in Barrie

May 16, 2023 – The Barrie Construction Association is partnering with the Simcoe County Heavy Construction Association to host GET ON SITE – Barrie Construction Day Event, giving select high school teachers from the Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe-Muskoka Catholic School Board the opportunity to visit both civil and commercial construction sites in Barrie.

The events will take place Tuesday, May 16 and Thursday, May 18 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and Friday, May 26 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

It will give Simcoe County High School guidance teachers a one-of-a kind experience and a chance to get out onsite to see how things are done rather than reading it in a book, notes a press release.

Teachers will have full personal protective equipment supplied and will have onsite safety training prior to the start of the visits. They will also be provided with additional learning with industry experts on hand throughout the day to explain the benefits of choosing construction as a career.