Construction employment in Canada increased in October – StatsCan

Employment in the construction industry increased by 24,600 Canada in October, according to Statistics Canada. Statistics Canada released its Labour Force Survey in November. The study showed that across Canada, employment rose by 108,000 in October, led by four industries including construction and manufacturing.

According to the survey, the number of people working in construction rose by 24,600 in October (a 1.6 percent increase) and was led by increases in five provinces including Quebec, which added 17,000 construction jobs and British Columbia, which added 6,000 construction jobs.

Employment in the manufacturing industry also rose by 24,000, which helped offset the 28,000 decrease recorded in September. Overall, the study showed that construction employment in Canada increased by 7.3 percent, compared to last year.

For the full report, visit https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/221104/dq221104a-eng.htm.