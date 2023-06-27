Construction firms investing more in technology since pandemic

By Canadian Construction Association
Construction firms investing more in technology since pandemicCanadian Contractor
June 27, 2023 – More companies are viewing technology as a solution to improving productivity, labour flow and worker safety, according to KPMG in Canada and CCA’s follow-up report on construction in a digital world, Cue construction 4.0: Make-or-break time. Canadian Construction Association reports. | READ MORE
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply