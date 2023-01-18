Construction titles trending on 2023 top jobs list

Construction project manager and mechanical engineer are among the top jobs trending in Canada, reports Randstad Canada. In its search for trends it expects to carry through 2023, the recruiting company reviewed hiring and job posting data, compiling the findings into its top 15 jobs trending across the country. Employment increased in Canada increased in 2022, and Randstad expects the upward trends in employment to continue this year.

“With the baby boomer generation retiring, Canadian employers see an important gap for skilled trades and blue-collar positions,” said Nick Montesano, executive vice-president of central region at Randstad Canada.

Occupations in technology, healthcare and the professional services sectors were also ranked highly, with developer sitting in Randstad’s top spot. Mechanical engineer, a segment of engineering that can include the HVAC, refrigeration and plumbing sectors of the construction trades, placed third; and construction project managers, which Randstad stated are required for the construction sector to help facilitate the massive housing boom that continues across Canada, ranked at number 15.

In addition to the ranking, Randstad also listed expected salary ranges for the positions in the study, with mechanical engineering positions expected to pay between $66,000 and $131,000, and construction project manager salaries anticipated to be between $61,000 and $150,000, based on the position’s level.

Advertisement

“Since the 1970s, high schools have not encouraged the trades as a career path, resulting in decades of shortages of skilled young people in the trades. It’s interesting to see that a degree isn’t the only path to steady employment and a secure income,” added Montesano.

www.randstad.ca