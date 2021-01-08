Canadian Contractor

Construction to continue in Quebec during lockdown


January 8, 2021
By Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

Canadian Press reports construction sites and factories will remain open in Quebec during the four-week lockdown announced this week. “Construction, as well as manufacturing, however, deemed essential last month, will be allowed to continue operating. The province said activities in each industry should be limited to meet current commitments and keep on-site crews to a minimum. Staff able to work remotely are obligated to do so. Legault said factories have been asked to postpone “non-essential” manufacturing. The type of production that will be designated “essential” will be decided, he explained, following discussions between manufacturers and government officials.”

Full story

Print this page

Related
No new restrictions on construction activities under Manitoba lockdown
Quebec adds housing construction to essential services list
Construction continues to rebound in Quebec, B.C. and Ontario: Procore Construction Activity Index
Quebec’s unionized construction workers strike for higher wages, less overtime

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.