Construction to continue in Quebec during lockdown

Canadian Press reports construction sites and factories will remain open in Quebec during the four-week lockdown announced this week. “Construction, as well as manufacturing, however, deemed essential last month, will be allowed to continue operating. The province said activities in each industry should be limited to meet current commitments and keep on-site crews to a minimum. Staff able to work remotely are obligated to do so. Legault said factories have been asked to postpone “non-essential” manufacturing. The type of production that will be designated “essential” will be decided, he explained, following discussions between manufacturers and government officials.”

