By Klayton Gonçalves, BuildForce Canada   

Construction’s labour market tightens in May as seasonal activity ramps up

June 22, 2023 – The latest Labour Force Survey (LFS) data from Statistics Canada, released on June 9, finds that overall, all-industry employment was virtually unchanged between April and May. Employment contracted by 17,000 for the month, and has moderated since the beginning of the year. The most recent LFS data shows average monthly employment increases of 33,000 between February and April. Between September and January, employment increased by an average of about 65,200 monthly. BuildForce Canada reports. | READ MORE

 

