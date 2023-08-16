Continental Automated Buildings Association changes name to Association for Smarter Homes & Building

Aug. 16, 2023 – Citing the evolution of the smart home and intelligent building sectors, the Continental Automated Buildings Association has changed its name to Association for Smarter Homes & Buildings (ASHB).

CABA/ASHB is an international not-for-profit industry association that is “dedicated to the advancement of the connected home and intelligent building technologies.”

The organization is supported by a membership of over 350 international organizations involved in designing, manufacturing, installing, and retailing products relating to integrated home and building technology. Public organizations, including utilities and governments, are also members.

In a press release the association’s Board Chair Brian Ensign from Superior Essex Communications said, “our new name better reflects today’s smart home and intelligent building industries and our vision for the future.”