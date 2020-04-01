Covid-19: Understanding contractor and employee rights and obligations in BC

April 1, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

WorkSafeBC has released a variety of Covid-19 related health and safety information aimed at the construction industry.

Deemed as an essential service by the provincial government, the industry has voiced plenty of concerns about keeping sites safe during the crisis, and this information is designed to ensure that.

According to WorkSafeBC, prevention officers will inspect worksites looking specifically at the means in which employers are limiting exposure by maintaining distance between workers and having adequate hygiene facilities on-site.

Let us know, Contractor Nation, are sites in BC — or elsewhere across the country — enforcing such policies right now? Do your workers feel safe?