Contractor facing murder charges

February 5, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

A Florida-based contractor is facing murder charges after the body of one of his customers was discovered in a landfill in Georgia.

Apparently, the 65-year-woman hired the contractor, but when he didn’t finish the work, she demanded a refund. In October, she went missing.

While this represents the most extreme — and wholeheartedly least recommended — course of action for dealing with a disgruntled customer, nonetheless, it does raise the question: what’s your strategy when faced with an irate customer? We’d love to hear an example or two.