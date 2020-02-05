Contractor facing murder charges
Not the recommended way to deal with a disgruntled customer
Print this page
Print this page
February 5, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
A Florida-based contractor is facing murder charges after the body of one of his customers was discovered in a landfill in Georgia.
Apparently, the 65-year-woman hired the contractor, but when he didn’t finish the work, she demanded a refund. In October, she went missing.
While this represents the most extreme — and wholeheartedly least recommended — course of action for dealing with a disgruntled customer, nonetheless, it does raise the question: what’s your strategy when faced with an irate customer? We’d love to hear an example or two.
Print this page
Related
Have your say: