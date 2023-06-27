Cooper Equipment Rentals appoints Brian Spilak as COO

By Canadian Contractor staff
Cooper Equipment Rentals appoints Brian Spilak as COOCanadian Contractor
June 27, 2023 – Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited has promoted Brian Spilak to the position of Chief Operating Officer.
Since joining Cooper in 2016, Spilak has “played a central role in the company’s growth and development, becoming an integral part of Canada’s largest independent construction equipment rental company,” notes a press release.
With nearly 30 years of experience in the equipment rental industry, he has held various leadership roles encompassing operations, fleet management, customer relationship management, and technology.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply