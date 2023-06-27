Cooper Equipment Rentals appoints Brian Spilak as COO

June 27, 2023 – Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited has promoted Brian Spilak to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Since joining Cooper in 2016, Spilak has “played a central role in the company’s growth and development, becoming an integral part of Canada’s largest independent construction equipment rental company,” notes a press release.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the equipment rental industry, he has held various leadership roles encompassing operations, fleet management, customer relationship management, and technology.