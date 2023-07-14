Cooper Equipment Rentals makes two acquisitions

July 14, 2023 – Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited has acquired Warner Rentals Ltd. and Scotty’s Rentals and Landscaping Ltd. to expand Cooper’s branch and specialty footprint in Western Canada.

Warner Rentals was founded in 1975 by Ralph Warner and currently has five locations in Kamloops, Princeton, Revelstoke, Salmon Arm and Scotch Creek, B.C.

The acquisition of Warner Rentals sees Cooper expand the company’s footprint in the central British Columbia Interior and intensifies their service coverage in a rapidly growing and important western Canadian market, states a press release.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Rock View County, Alta., Scotty’s specializes in providing climate control equipment including heaters, generators and tarping services as well as fencing for residential construction.

The addition of Scotty’s bolsters Cooper’s climate control division, while also adding a new product line in fencing, notes a press release.