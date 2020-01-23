Correction: Copy Gremlins strike again

January 23, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

In the November/December 2019 issue of Canadian Contractor, the copy gremlins were up to no good. In the Creative Eye section on page 28, there were four photos in the right-hand column that were not properly attributed to yet another ITW “Show us your project” runner up, Evolve Builders Group of Guelph, Ont.

Our apologies to Ben Polley and his team. If this snafu proves anything, it’s that we are not perfect, which we’re sure is news to most.